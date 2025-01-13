The Jat community accounts for a significant chunk of votes in some constituencies

Arvind Kejriwal meets with representatives of Jat community. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of betraying Jats of Delhi x 00:00

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP of “betraying” the Jats of Delhi over the issue of reservation, asking the party when will they be included in the Centre's list for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal met a delegation of Jat leaders at his residence, whom he said that expressed anger over being “betrayed” by the BJP on the issue of reservation for the last 10 years The Jat community accounts for a significant chunk of votes in some Assembly constituencies, especially in the outer Delhi areas.

The Jats here are included in Delhi's OBC list but not in the Centre's list, Kejriwal said.

BJP settling Bangladeshis

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh charged the BJP with settling “Bangladeshis and Rohingyas” across the country and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be held responsible for the situation as border security is the Centre's responsibility.

BJP slams Kejriwal over CAG reports

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Kejriwal saying that the AAP leader considers himself above the Constitution. He attacked him over the Delhi government not tabling the CAG reports, saying the constitutional scheme requires a government to table the report which scrutinises its revenue and expenses, but the AAP dispensation has not done it.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever