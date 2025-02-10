Trust, confidence made difference say winners; losers to ‘wait and watch’; while the BJP is inundated with the inevitable query—who will become the chief minister of Delhi, the party is being asked about Bengal, and, a few statements have been made about the BJP looking at West Bengal now

Shaina N C, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader. File Pics/Anurag Ahire

Dilli door nahin from the Mumbaikar’s mind. Even as debates about victory and verdict simmer with the BJP;’ lotus blooming all over the national capital, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Shaina N C said, “The Congress boat has drowned, and it is evident that they do not want to work for the people. That is a surety and can be said upfront. As for Arvind Kejriwal, he made a lot of promises living in his Sheesh Mahal and then talking about the Yamuna. Are you saying that people cannot or would not see through this? The voters who knew that when it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is work. Like they say: it is the politics of performance, if you do not perform, you will perish.”

Niranjan Shetty, chief spokesperson, BJP

In an instantaneous world, once the ‘news’ or in this case the ‘results’ are out, celebrations follow and then quickly debates and analyses focus inevitably on what next. The winner or the loser, even the viewer has barely had time to digest what has happened, before questions about the immediate future rain down. While the BJP is inundated with the inevitable query—who will become the chief minister of Delhi, the party is being asked about Bengal, and, a few statements have been made about the BJP looking at West Bengal now. Shaina explained, “Bengal is the only state left, AAP is finished in Delhi so the focus is going to be Bengal and Punjab.”

The BJP’s Chief Spokesperson Niranjan Shetty said that it was evident which way the wind was blowing even ‘before’ the election. He stated, “Firstly, the people of Delhi had ‘almost’ decided before the election that the person whom they had voted to power in Delhi is unworthy of their trust. He was not an honest chief minister because there was a gap or a difference between what he did and what he said. They started introspecting hard especially when Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers were behind bars. If some people thought these were political games, they had only to remember the promise that Arvind Kejriwal made that Delhi city would have CCTV in all nooks and corners never fructified.”

Shetty added, “They contrasted this with the kind of work PM Narendra Modi was doing across India and in Delhi. They decided it should be BJP because, in the larger interest of their livelihood, it is the BJP which will give them more access to basic amenities and take progressive steps in Delhi.” All kinds of equations and analyses are being done by so-called political and poll pundits. Shetty, though, said it was succinct and simple: “The people of Delhi lost the confidence they had in their hearts for Arvind Kejriwal.”

AAP reacts

Preeti Sharma Menon, president of AAP’s Mumbai unit, said, “The entire AAP Mumbai team was in Delhi, campaigning for the past month. We witnessed huge on-ground support for AAP. With a vote stare difference of only two percentage points, we did not anticipate this result: 22 seats AAP and 48 seats BJP. We accept the mandate of the people but voter addition and deletion were happening continually from the time of the Lok Sabha elections. Anyway, it is possible that some voters have bought into all these BJP statements and arguments. We will now be in the Opposition and see what happens. What I find particularly amusing is that after slamming some of our governance as revdi schemes, the BJP has said they will continue every scheme of Kejriwal!” When Shiv Sena-BJP was asked about allegations of addition-deletion of voters, they slammed back with no Dilli-dallying (pun intended) “no chance”.