Breaking News
MLAs should maintain balance between work of people and legislature: CM Fadnavis
Headmaster, class teacher held over rape of student in Nashik
Criminal case to be filed against officials for false reports on tribal works
BJP's win due to magic of PM Modi's guarantees: Eknath Shinde
SC notice to Chhota Rajan on CBI plea challenging suspension of life sentence
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lack of seat sharing talks between AAP Congress led to losses in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Sanjay Raut

Lack of seat-sharing talks between AAP, Congress led to losses in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 09 February,2025 04:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While speaking to reporters, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress should have sat down and discussed seat-sharing, but both fought the elections separately and lost

Lack of seat-sharing talks between AAP, Congress led to losses in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Sanjay Raut

Pic/X

Listen to this article
Lack of seat-sharing talks between AAP, Congress led to losses in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Sanjay Raut
x
00:00

Following the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 results, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that the lack of discussions on seat-sharing between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress contributed to their losses, news agency ANI reported.


According to ANI, while speaking to reporters, Raut said, "INDI (Indian National Developmental Inclusive) Alliance is there and will remain in the future too. It was the responsibility of both, the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, they should have sat down and discussed seat-sharing but both fought elections separately and lost the elections."


He further stated, "BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) wants us to fight among ourselves. If we are happy that AAP and Congress lost, then it is not a good thing for democracy. Till the time we fight among ourselves, we cannot defeat dictatorship."


Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Atishi resigned as Delhi Chief Minister following her party's loss in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The AAP leader submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas.

Atishi, 43, had been serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi since September last year, after Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation from the post. She became the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

AAP suffered a significant setback in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, securing only 22 seats, a sharp drop from its previous tally of 62.

The BJP achieved a historic mandate in the Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP.

Atishi, however, retained the Kalkaji seat after a tough contest, defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

While acknowledging her personal victory, she conceded AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and vowed to continue fighting against BJP.

Atishi's win in the Kalkaji constituency stands out for AAP, especially as several of its top leaders, including Kejriwal and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.

The Congress, which had hoped for a revival in the national capital, once again failed to win a seat.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sanjay raut mumbai mumbai news delhi elections shiv sena

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK