While speaking to reporters, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress should have sat down and discussed seat-sharing, but both fought the elections separately and lost

Following the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 results, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that the lack of discussions on seat-sharing between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress contributed to their losses, news agency ANI reported.

According to ANI, while speaking to reporters, Raut said, "INDI (Indian National Developmental Inclusive) Alliance is there and will remain in the future too. It was the responsibility of both, the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, they should have sat down and discussed seat-sharing but both fought elections separately and lost the elections."

He further stated, "BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) wants us to fight among ourselves. If we are happy that AAP and Congress lost, then it is not a good thing for democracy. Till the time we fight among ourselves, we cannot defeat dictatorship."

#WATCH मुंबई: शिवसेना (UBT) सांसद संजय राउत ने कहा, "...यह आम आदमी पार्टी और कांग्रेस दोनों की जिम्मेदारी थी, उन्हें बैठकर सीट बंटवारे पर चर्चा करनी चाहिए थी, दोनों ने अलग-अलग चुनाव लड़ा और हार गए, यह देश के लिए नुकसान है। भाजपा चाहती है कि हम आपस में लड़ें... जब तक हम आपस में… pic.twitter.com/z7zCMrPF0z — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 9, 2025

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Atishi resigned as Delhi Chief Minister following her party's loss in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The AAP leader submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas.

Atishi, 43, had been serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi since September last year, after Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation from the post. She became the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

AAP suffered a significant setback in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, securing only 22 seats, a sharp drop from its previous tally of 62.

The BJP achieved a historic mandate in the Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP.

Atishi, however, retained the Kalkaji seat after a tough contest, defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

While acknowledging her personal victory, she conceded AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and vowed to continue fighting against BJP.

Atishi's win in the Kalkaji constituency stands out for AAP, especially as several of its top leaders, including Kejriwal and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.

The Congress, which had hoped for a revival in the national capital, once again failed to win a seat.

(With ANI inputs)