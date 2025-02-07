The AAP chief also claimed that they will be presenting the data of every assembly constituency and every polling booth which was set up in the national capital during the February 5 election, and criticising the ECI for not doing the same "in the interest of transparency"

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (Pic/PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of "refusing to upload" Form 17C, which provides the data of the total number of votes polled by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in each Delhi Assembly constituency.

"EC has refused to upload form 17C and number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests," the AAP chief said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

EC has refused to upload form 17C and number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests. Aam Aadmi Party has made a website - https://t.co/vm6K3f3JcG where we have uploaded all the form 17C of every assembly. This form has all the details of votes polled… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2025

The party has also launched a website, transparentelections.in, where they have claimed to have uploaded copies of Form 17C provided to AAP for every assembly constituency.

"Aam Aadmi Party has made a website - https://transparentelections.in where we have uploaded all the form 17C of every assembly. This form has all the details of votes polled in each booth," Kejriwal's post read.

The AAP chief also claims that they will be presenting the data of every assembly constituency and every polling booth which was set up in the national capital during the February 5 election, and criticising the ECI for not doing the same "in the interest of transparency."

"Through the day, we will present the data of every assembly and every booth in a tabulated format as well so that every voter can access this information. This is something that the election commission should have done in the interest of transparency but it is unfortunate that they are refusing to do it," the post added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's Principal Secretary has written to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government to conduct an ACB inquiry on allegations of bribes offered to MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent in the high-stakes assembly elections on Wednesday, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

As per the ECI data, among the eleven districts, North East recorded the highest voter turnout in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 at 66.25 per cent, while South East had the lowest at 56.16 per cent.

