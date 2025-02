Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Delhi records 57.70 pc voter turnout till 5 pm

The highest turnout was recorded in the Northeast district at 63.83 per cent, while the New Delhi district recorded the lowest at 54.37 per cent. There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in the national capital

Voters show their inked fingers after casting votes during the Delhi Assembly elections, at Kalindi Colony. (Pic/PTI)

A voter turnout of 57.70 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the Delhi assembly polls, according to officials figures.

The polling in all the 70 constituencies began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

According to Election Commission (EC) data, 57.70 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise till 5 pm. There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in Delhi.

Among other constituencies, Mustafabad had the highest turnout at 66.68 per cent while Karol Bagh recorded the lowest at 47.40 per cent.

Shahdara recorded a turnout of 61.35 per cent, Southwest Delhi 58.86 per cent, Northwest Delhi 58.05 per cent, North Delhi 57.24 per cent, Central Delhi district 55.24 per cent, Southeast Delhi 53.77 per cent, according to the EC data.

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 constituencies to decide the electoral fate of 699 candidates.

In the 2020 polls, Delhi had recorded a turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal were among the early voters.

