Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Pic/PTI

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday deferred a decision on allowing a discussion regarding the recent deaths of UPSC aspirants at a Delhi coaching centre, citing lack of agreement between the ruling party and the opposition, reported news agency PTI.

Several members, including Sudhanshu Trivedi, Ram Chandra Jangra, Surendra Singh Nagar from BJP, Swati Maliwal from AAP and John Brittas from CPI (M) had sought a discussion over Delhi coaching centre deaths under Rule 267, which allows for suspension of the day's business to debate urgent matters, reported PTI.

However, Dhankhar noted that the opposition Congress had not agreed to this.

"The main Opposition do not favour Rule 267. This was conveyed to me by (Congress leader) Jairam Ramesh in categorical terms," Dhankhar said, reported PTI.

The chairman acknowledged the importance of the Delhi coaching centre deaths issue, stating, "Youth demographic dividend of the country has to be nurtured." He expressed concern over the commercialisation of coaching, reported PTI.

Dhankhar proposed considering a short-duration discussion or calling attention motion under Rules 176 or 180, saying he would consult party leaders after Zero Hour.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju supported an urgent discussion "under whichever rule."

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge called for discussion on Manipur and NEET issues as well, which the Chair said were not before him at present.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday said it has arrested five more people including the owner of a basement in a four-storey building where three IAS aspirants died after it was flooded following heavy rains, reported PTI.

With these arrests, the total number of people arrested in the case so far has gone to seven, reported PTI.

The owner and the coordinator of the Rau's IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajinder Nagar area have already been arrested, and booked for culpable homicide and other charges, reported PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said each floor of the building is owned by a different person, reported PTI.

"Five more persons have been arrested in connection with the flooding case in Rajinder Nagar. This includes the owner of the basement and an individual who drove a vehicle which appears to have damaged the gate of the building (leading to water gushing in the basement)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said, reported PTI.

The police said the car waded through the rainwater due to which the water flow increased and the door of the basement got knocked down.

The police are committed to ensuring strict action against all those responsible, the officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)