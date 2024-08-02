The victims were in the library located in the basement of Rau's IAS coaching centre. After a nearby drain burst, the basement was flooded amid heavy rains on July 27, reportedly causing damage to the single biometric entry and exit point

File pic

Listen to this article Delhi coaching institute deaths: Drishti IAS to give Rs 10 lakh each to kin of UPSC aspirants killed in flooding x 00:00

Drishti IAS, a coaching institute for Civil Services candidates, has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who died in Old Rajendra Nagar area of Delhi owing to flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims – Shreya Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), Nivin Dalwin (Kerala) and Tanya Soni (Telangana) – were in the library located in the basement of Rau's IAS coaching centre. After a nearby drain burst, the basement was flooded amid heavy rains on July 27, reportedly causing damage to the single biometric entry and exit point.

Another aspirant from Uttar Pradesh, Nilesh Rai, was electrocuted outside his paying guest accommodation on July 25.

A press release by Vikas Divyakirti, the founder of Drishti IAS, said, "In the past few days, four bright students have died untimely in two accidents in Old Rajendra Nagar. One student, Nilesh Rai, died owing to electric shock on a flooded road, while three students – Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nivin Dalvin – fell victim to sudden waterlogging in the basement of a coaching institute. This is certainly a very difficult time for the families of the four children. We stand with them in this immense grief."

The institute expressed its solidarity towards the bereaved families and said, "We know that no amount of money can erase the pain of losing children, yet as a humble effort to express our solidarity in this hour of grief, Drishti IAS has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs (each) to the four bereaved families. We would be grateful if we can help the grieving families in any way possible, either during this time of grief or after."

Drishti IAS also announced that they will offer free academic support, including classes for general studies, test series, and optional subjects, to the current students of Rau's IAS.

"In addition, we will also be ready to help all the current students of Rau's IAS. We will provide them with free academic support and classes for the preparation of general studies, test series and optional subjects. Students who wish to avail this facility can contact the help desk at our Karol Bagh office from Monday, August 5, 2024," the release said.

(With ANI inputs)