Delhi court grants bail to CA in Vivo money laundering case

Updated on: 09 October,2024 09:06 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Additional sessions judge Kiran Gupta granted bail to Rajan Malik, who was arrested in October 2023

Delhi court grants bail to CA in Vivo money laundering case

Representational Pic/File

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to a chartered accountant arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to Chinese mobile phone company Vivo.


Additional sessions judge Kiran Gupta granted bail to Rajan Malik, who was arrested in October 2023.


The judge accepted the submission of Malik's lawyer Hemant Shah, who argued that no purpose will be served by prolonging the custody of his client.


The ED had claimed to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies.

The ED had alleged that Rs 62,476 crore was "illegally" siphoned off by Vivo to China to evade taxes in India

