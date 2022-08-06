Delhi court grants bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Satyender Jain in money laundering case

The court noted that while granting bail noted that she was not arrested during the investigation

Representative image

A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi minister Satyender Jain in a money laundering case.

The court noted that while granting bail noted that she was not arrested during the investigation.

Meanwhile, Satyender Jain also withdrew his interim bail application. He earlier moved an interim bail on medical grounds.

Also Read: Mob attacks man with sharp weapons, accuses him of supporting Nupur Sharma

Today his lawyer stated that Satyender Jain is getting discharged from the hospital, and they wish to withdraw the application for interim bail.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.