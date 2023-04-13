Breaking News
Delhi court seeks ED's response to Satyender Jain's plea seeking transfer of case

Updated on: 13 April,2023 06:44 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta issued notice to the ED on Jain's plea, and directed the agency to file a reply by May 4, when the court will further hear the matter

A Delhi court on Thursday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to an application moved by AAP leader Satyendar Jain seeking transfer of a money laundering case to another judge.


Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta issued notice to the ED on Jain's plea, and directed the agency to file a reply by May 4, when the court will further hear the matter.



The court, however, refused to stay the proceedings before Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who is currently hearing the case, during the pendency of the application.


Jain recently moved applications seeking the transfer of the trial proceedings in corruption and money laundering cases, being probed by the CBI and the ED respectively, to another judge alleging bias.

Both the cases are currently being heard by Special Judge Dhull.

In the CBI matter, the District Judge has stayed the proceedings before Dhull till May 4.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jain and others.

The CBI alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi during February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

