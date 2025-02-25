A Delhi court has summoned former rail minister Lalu Prasad, his son Tej Pratap Yadav, and daughter Hema Yadav in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. The accused have been directed to appear before the court on March 11.

File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap, and Hema Yadav in land-for-jobs case x 00:00

A Delhi court has issued summons to former Union Rail Minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs "scam", PTI reports. Special Judge Vishal Gogne has also summoned Prasad’s son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, along with his daughter Hema Yadav, directing them to appear before the court on March 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, the court has also reissued summons to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo’s younger son and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in Group D appointments in the West Central Zone of Indian Railways, based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Union Rail Minister between 2004 and 2009.

Officials state that appointments were allegedly made in exchange for land parcels, which were either gifted or transferred by the recruits in the names of Lalu Prasad’s family members or associates. The allegations suggest that the recruitment process was manipulated to benefit specific candidates in return for property transactions.

As per PTI, the case was registered on May 18, 2022, implicating Lalu Prasad, his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials, and private individuals. The probe into the matter has been ongoing, with enforcement agencies investigating financial transactions and property transfers linked to the appointments.

The summons issued by the court is a significant development in the case, as the accused have been asked to present themselves for legal proceedings. The investigation into the matter has drawn considerable political attention, given Lalu Prasad’s influential role in Bihar politics and the RJD’s prominence in the state.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had previously conducted searches and interrogations in connection with the alleged scam, stating that evidence pointed towards a nexus between the railway appointments and land transactions. PTI reports that the agency has been collecting documentary proof and witness statements to substantiate the charges against the accused.

Meanwhile, the summons to Tejashwi Yadav indicates the court's continued scrutiny of all individuals allegedly involved in the case. The former Bihar deputy chief minister has previously dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, asserting that the charges are aimed at maligning his family’s reputation.

With the next hearing scheduled for March 11, all eyes will be on the courtroom proceedings as the legal battle unfolds. PTI reports that the matter could have wider political ramifications, given the upcoming elections and the role of the RJD in national and state politics. The investigation continues as authorities seek further clarity on the extent of the alleged irregularities and their impact on railway appointments during Lalu Prasad’s tenure.

(With inputs from PTI)