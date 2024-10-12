Breaking News
Delhi: 'Depressed' elderly kills self by jumping before metro in Tagore Garden

Delhi: 'Depressed' elderly kills self by jumping before metro in Tagore Garden

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The incident took place at platform number 2 of the metro station; the elderly man was a resident of Subhash Nagar and was under depression for a past few months, according to a police officer

Delhi: 'Depressed' elderly kills self by jumping before metro in Tagore Garden

Delhi: 'Depressed' elderly kills self by jumping before metro in Tagore Garden
A 60-year-old man killed himself by jumping in front of a train at Tagore Garden Metro Station in West Delhi Friday evening, police said.


The elderly man was a resident of Subhash Nagar and was under depression for a past few months, according to a police officer.


The incident took place at platform number 2 of the metro station.


A CCTV captured the man jumping in front of the metro train, the officer said.

His family members were informed and probe was underway, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

