Breaking News
Mumbai cop dismissed for relationship with married woman
Mumbai: Congress to hold protest march on Nov 26 to oppose Dharavi redevelopment project
Mumbai: BEST gets 10 new single-decker electric buses
Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra govt depts allowed to transact with 8 pvt banks, MSCB
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi excise case AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

Delhi excise case: AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

Updated on: 24 November,2023 04:57 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case on October 4, 2023

Delhi excise case: AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

Sanjay Singh. File Pic

Listen to this article
Delhi excise case: AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail
x
00:00

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Friday moved the trial court with a petition seeking bail in a money laundering case related to alleged liquor irregularities case, reported news agency ANI.


According to his legal team, the petition may come for a hearing on Saturday, reported ANI.


Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case on October 4, 2023, reported ANI.


The Special Judge MK Nagpal on Friday extended the judicial custody of Sanjay Singh till December 4, 2023, reported ANI.

Appearing for ED, the Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta apprised the Court that the chargesheet (Supplementary Prosecution Complaint) will be filed in the matter very soon and within the prescribed time limit, reported ANI.

Singh was also produced before the court after the end of the judicial custody period, reported ANI.

Recently, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Sanjay Singh's plea against Delhi High Court order rejecting his plea challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case, reported ANI.

The Supreme Court also kept open for the petitioner to file for regular bail, if so advised and made it clear that shall be considered on its own merits in accordance with the law without being influenced by the impugned judgment, reported ANI.

Recently Delhi High Court dismissed AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case, reported ANI.

ED claimed that Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws, reported ANI.

ED has previously searched a number of locations including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh's close associate Ajit Tyagi and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy. In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED has called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case, reported ANI.

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP, reported ANI.

ED, last year filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has so far undertaken over 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognizance of a CBI case which was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor, reported ANI.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aam aadmi party delhi new delhi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK