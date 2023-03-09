Breaking News
Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges

Updated on: 09 March,2023 07:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The 51-year-old was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail

Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.


The 51-year-old was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail, they said.
The agency alleged Sisodia was "evasive" in his replies and was "not cooperating in the probe."



Also read: Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar


Sisodia is currently lodged in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.

The first round of Sisodia's questioning by the ED took place on March 7.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more info)

