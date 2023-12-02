The ED filed a charge sheet on Saturday against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case

Sanjay Singh. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Delhi excise policy case: ED files charge sheet against AAP leader Sanjay Singh x 00:00

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a supplementary prosecution complaint (charge sheet) on Saturday against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4th in connection with his alleged involvement in the excise policy case. He is currently being held in judicial custody at Tihar Jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 28, the Delhi court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh's bail application in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged liquor irregularities case.

The Special Judge, MK Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court, has asked the ED to file a reply by December 6 and listed the matter for hearing on December 6.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case on October 4.

The Special Judge MK Nagpal on November 24, extended the judicial custody of Sanjay Singh till December 4.

Appearing for the ED, the Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta apprised the Court that the chargesheet (Supplementary Prosecution Complaint) will be filed in the matter very soon and within the prescribed time limit.

Recently, the Delhi High Court dismissed AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case.

ED claimed that Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.

ED has previously searched several locations, including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh's close associate, Ajit Tyagi and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy. In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED has called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case.

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

ED filed its first chargesheet in the case last year. The agency said it has so far undertaken over 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognizance of a CBI case that was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

The CBI inquiry was recommended based on the findings of the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!