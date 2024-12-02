Breaking News
Mumbai: All you need to know about the BKC pod taxis is mapped HERE
Mumbai: THIS is the reason why you see wrong vehicles on JJ flyover or BKC connector
Mumbai: BJP to push Rs 27,334 crore projects before BMC polls
South Mumbai residents can't sleep because of THIS reason
Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi excise policy case HC asks ED to reply to Manish Sisodias plea

Delhi excise policy case: HC asks ED to reply to Manish Sisodia's plea

Updated on: 02 December,2024 01:32 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued the notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and fixed Sisodia's plea on December 20, when AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's similar petition is also listed for further proceedings

Delhi excise policy case: HC asks ED to reply to Manish Sisodia's plea

Manish Sisodia. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Delhi excise policy case: HC asks ED to reply to Manish Sisodia's plea
x
00:00

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Enforcement Directorate's response on a plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia challenging a trial court's order taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.


Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued the notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and fixed Sisodia's plea on December 20, when AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's similar petition is also listed for further proceedings.


The former deputy chief minister sought the high court's direction to set aside the trial court's order on the ground that the special judge took cognisance of the chargesheet in the absence of any sanction for the prosecution of the former Delhi chief minister, who was a public servant when the offence was allegedly committed.


Sisodia is out on bail in the case.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, and scrapped it by the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI case lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manish sisodia aam aadmi party delhi delhi high court india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK