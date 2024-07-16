A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sisodia's pleas and posted the matter for hearing on July 29

Manish Sisodia. File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi excise policy case: SC agrees to hear Manish Sisodia's bail pleas; seeks replies from CBI, ED x 00:00

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's pleas seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy case, reported news agency PTI.

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sisodia's pleas and posted the matter for hearing on July 29, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice K V Viswanathan, was hearing Sisodia's pleas seeking bail along with an application to revive his petitions in the excise policy-related corruption and money laundering cases.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy case. The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28 last year.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which has now been scrapped.

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court seeking revival of his bail plea and complained about delay in commencement of trial in the Delhi excise policy case, reported ANI.

Earlier Senior Advocate Singhvi apprised the top court about June 4's order whereby the probe agency has stated that investigation in the Delhi excise policy case would be concluded and final complaint/charge sheet would be filed expeditiously and at any rate on or before July 3 and immediately thereafter, the trial court will be free to proceed with trial, reported ANI.

On June 4, the top court also given the liberty to Sisodia to revive his prayer afresh after filing of the final complaint/Charge-sheet. Sisodia now sought to revive his application challenging Delhi High Court order which dismissed his bail plea.

CJI on Tuesday assured Sisodia's counsel to look into it and asked him to rectify the technical defects.

On June 4, the top court has disposed of Sisodia plea after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, learned submitted.that the investigation would be concluded and final complaint/charge sheet would be filed expeditiously and at any rate on or before July 3 and immediately thereafter, the trial court will be free to proceed with trial, reported ANI.

Sisodia sought revival of his plea challenging Delhi High Court on May 21's order.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)