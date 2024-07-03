They appeared in court via video conference after their previous judicial custody expired

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Sisodia, K Kavitha x 00:00

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha till July 25 in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam, reported PTI.

They appeared in court via video conference after their previous judicial custody expired. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja prolonged their custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court asked the CBI to respond to a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a corruption case related to the excise policy 'scam' on Tuesday, reported PTI.

As per the report, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and asked it to file its reply within seven days.

The high court said Kejriwal's counsel may file rejoinder, if any, within two days thereafter. It listed the matter for arguments on July 17.

Additionally, the AAP national convener has also challenged the trial court's June 26 and June 29 orders by which he was remanded to three-day CBI custody and judicial custody till July 12 respectively.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Civic bodies ramp up preparations in Delhi

Boosting manpower and equipment deployment to address waterlogging and keeping field units on high alert are among the steps taken by civic bodies amid a prediction of heavy rain in Delhi till Tuesday.

The national capital was brought to its knees on Friday morning as 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day of monsoon, the highest for the month of June since 1936, submerged several parts of the city and claimed multiple lives.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Delhi and has put the city on “orange alert” till July 2. An official in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said the civic body has ramped up manpower deployment to handle waterlogging complaints and is monitoring areas under Lutyens’ Delhi through CCTV cameras.