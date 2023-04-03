Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 17

The CBI told the Delhi court that the investigation was at crucial stage in excise scam corruption case in which Manish Sisodia is in judicial custody

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Monday produced before a Delhi court where his judicial custody was extended till April 17.

Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi extended the judicial custody of former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia till April 17, 2023, in Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, the ANI reported.

The CBI told the Delhi court that the investigation was at crucial stage in excise scam corruption case in which Manish Sisodia is in judicial custody, according to the PTI.

Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal who extended his judicial custody by 14 days following a prayer by the probe agency, as per the PTI.

The federal agency told the court the investigation is at a crucial stage in the corruption case linked to the "scam".

Sisodia was arrested for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Earlier, Sisodia's judicial custody was extended till April 3 by the Delhi court in the excise policy case being probed by the CBI.

He had then told the court that he has cooperated with the CBI investigation into the excise scam case and none of the searches have revealed any incriminating material against him.

Sisodia's counsel had then, while making submissions on the bail plea of the AAP leader, said that his custodial interrogation was no longer required and he was not a flight risk.

Sisodia was previously arrested by the the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a related case.

The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9 evening in the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI pertaining to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26.

