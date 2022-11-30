×
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges

Updated on: 30 November,2022 10:04 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Arora is director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited located in Gurugram. This is the sixth arrest in this case by the ED

Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges

Representative Image


The ED has arrested another businessman, Amit Arora, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case, official sources said Wednesday.


Arora is director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited located in Gurugram. This is the sixth arrest in this case by the ED.



Arora was arrested last night under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.


He is expected to be produced before a local court where the agency will seek his custody, the sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate case stems from a CBI FIR.

The CBI in a recently filed chargesheet in the case claimed that Amit Arora, with two other accused, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey, are "close associates" of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" for the accused public servants.

The ED also filed its first chargesheet (prosecution complaint) in the case last week, naming arrested businessman Sameer Mahandru and few other entities in it. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

