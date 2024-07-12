Arvind Kejriwal however will continue to be in jail because the CBI has also arrested him in a corruption case related to alleged Delhi excise policy scam

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal/ File Photo

Delhi excise policy scam: Supreme Court grants Arvind Kejriwal interim bail

The Supreme Court on Friday granted Arvind Kejriwal interim bail in the money laundering case stemming from Delhi excise policy scam case. The Delhi Chief Minister, according to the PTI report, will continue to be in jail because the CBI has also arrested him.

The CBI, per the report, has arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Reportedly, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta referred the questions cast over the legality of the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener arrest in the Delhi excise policy scam by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case to a larger bench.

According to the report, the top court had framed three questions related to power and policy of arrest by ED in the Delhi excise policy scam case and said Kejriwal would be released on interim bail in terms of the conditions in the order of May 10.

Kejriwal was arrested by ED in the run-up to Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case stemming from Delhi excise policy scam. The AAP leader, who had secured bail to campaign during polls, was arrested by CBI on June 26 in connection with a corruption case related to the alleged scam.

The matter pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

Other high-profile arrests made in the Delhi excise policy scam case include former deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and BRS leader and former Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha.

This is a breaking news, more details awaited