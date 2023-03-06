Breaking News
Delhi excise scam: CBI produces Sisodia before court

Updated on: 06 March,2023 01:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal on expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation allowed by the court earlier

File Photo


The CBI on Monday produced former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before a city court in connection with the excise policy case.


Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal on expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation allowed by the court earlier.



The CBI last week arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

