Maharashtra: AAP workers stage protest against Manish Sisodia's arrest; detained

Updated on: 27 February,2023 06:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters in Delhi. PIC/PTI


A number of Aam Aadmi Party workers were detained on Monday while they were on their way to stage a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Mumbai against the arrest of senior AAP leader and Delhi's Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia.


The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy of Delhi for 2021-22.



On Monday, the police stopped the AAP workers, who were sporting their trademark caps, near Churchgate station in south Mumbai.


However, as they staged a dharna, the police detained them.

AAP's Maharashtra unit chief Preeti Sharma Menon said the police's job is to protect the Constitution and not the BJP.

They (the BJP) had been trying to arrest Manish Sisodia for a long time because 'Operation Lotus' did not succeed in Delhi. They threatened him, but he did not pay heed, so they arrested him, Menon said.

In Nagpur, the AAP workers staged an agitation in front of the BJP's office in Ganeshpeth area and raised slogans against the Narendra Modi-led central government.

Devendra Wankhede, convenor of the AAP's Vidarbha unit, said the party is observing a "black day" throughout the country against the "arbitrary rule" of the BJP.

He claimed the BJP was using central agencies to frame leaders from the Opposition parties in false cases.

