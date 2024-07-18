Raw materials, equipment and tools used for manufacturing fake Indian currency notes were also seized from their possession

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article Delhi: Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 2.88 lakh seized, 2 held x 00:00

Delhi Police have arrested two men and recovered fake currency notes with a total face value of Rs 2.88 lakh from them, officials told PTI on Thursday.

As per the PTI report, raw materials, equipment and tools used for manufacturing fake Indian currency notes were also seized from their possession, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused have been identified as Sunil (38), and Sunil alias Chhotu (34), they said, reported PTI.

According to a senior police officer, information was received on July 13 that a member of a cartel involved in circulating fake Indian currency notes would come to Sector 35 in Rohini to deliver a consignment to his associate.

A trap was laid and Sunil, a native of Jhajjar, and Chhotu, from Sonipat, were arrested, the officer said, reported PTI.

According to the news agency report, during the investigation, teams learned that Sunil has been dealing in fake Indian currency notes for more than 10 years. The officer further added that Sunil had been arrested in 2015 by Jhajjar police for his involvement in a racket.

"Chhotu is a hard-core criminal with six cases of robbery, dacoity and kidnapping registered against him in Delhi and Haryana. Both met in Tihar jail. Further investigation is in progress," the officer said, reported PTI.

Chased after failed robbery attempt, man jumps into the drain

A 48-year-old man tried to break into a house in Mumbai’s Chembur area for theft in the wee hours of Tuesday, but as his attempt was foiled by its owner, the accused ran away from the spot and jumped into an open drain after being chased, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, 48-year-old Ismail Sheikh, chose to stand in the open drain till the police arrived on the scene and arrested him, they said.

The complaint in the case was lodged by Shizeen Jaikumar, a resident of Vishwadeep Society in New Tilak Nagar locality in Chembur, an official said. “Jaikumar’s family members left for a foreign country on Monday morning. That night, he decided to spend some time with friends and returned home around 2 am on Tuesday. However, he was shocked to find a man trying to open the door of his house. When he asked the stranger who he was and what he was doing, the latter attacked him with a screwdriver and a knife,” he said.

Thereafter, Sheikh started running from the spot. But Jaikumar chased him for around 20 minutes. In order to give him the slip, Sheikh jumped into an open drain, he said. Soon, local people gathered at the spot and asked him to come out. But as he was scared, he remained in the drain. It was only after the police reached the spot that he came out and was placed under arrest, the official said.

During the probe, the police found that Sheikh was a habitual offender, and there were 25 to 30 cases registered against him. He was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)