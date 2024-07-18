Breaking News
Mumbai: Old banyan tree uprooted in Kandivali amid heavy rains

Updated on: 18 July,2024 09:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The incident occurred at 8 p.m. on Thursday amid heavy rainfall

Mumbai: Old banyan tree uprooted in Kandivali amid heavy rains

The process of the removing the fallen tree is currently underway. Pic/ Samimullah Khan

Mumbai: Old banyan tree uprooted in Kandivali amid heavy rains
Due to constant heavy rainfall throughout the day, a large old banyan tree Kandivali's Charkop area was uprooted and fell on Thursday. No casualties were reported


The incident occurred at 8 p.m. The tree was located on the footpath in front of ICICI Bank in Charkop Sai Sagar. Both the fire brigade and local Charkop police officials are currently at the scene, overseeing the process of cutting and removing the fallen tree.


Heavy rains lashed Mumbai since early Thursday morning, leading to waterlogging in some parts the city.


While the island city received 101mm of rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department's Colaba observatory, the figure was 50.2mm for the suburbs as recorded by the Santacruz observatory, an official said in the evening.

In a 10-hour period between 8am and 6pm, the island city received 47.29 mm of rain, the eastern part of the metropolis got 30.56 mm and the western areas received 38.18 mm, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's monsoon update.

The metropolis recorded 10 incidents of tree or branch fall, four incidents of house or wall collapse and five pertaining to short circuits, though no one was injured in these untoward happenings, the update informed.

While the update mentioned that rail and road traffic remained normal, several commuters said suburban trains were running 10-15 minutes late.

The rains in the financial capital since the early hours of the day saw water-logging in low-lying areas like Gandhi Market, Dadar, Hindmata, Parel, Andheri subway and Sion, causing problems for traffic, residents said.

kandivli charkop mumbai news mumbai heavy rains

