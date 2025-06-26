During the enquiry, it came to light that she was admitted to the hospital on June 21. During treatment, when she went out of the ward, an alleged incident of molestation with her was reported, following which legal action has been taken under appropriate sections of law by PS New Usmanpur

A female patient, allegedly sexually assaulted by a co-patient inside Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital in Delhi, passed away during her treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Wednesday.

Information regarding sexual assault against a female patient in JPC hospital was received at the New Usmanpur Police Station on Monday.

During the enquiry, it came to light that she was admitted to the hospital on June 21. During treatment, when she went out of the ward, an alleged incident of molestation with her was reported, following which legal action has been taken under appropriate sections of law by PS New Usmanpur.

She was subsequently referred to GTB Hospital for specialised treatment. As per her medico-legal case (MLC), no visible external injuries were noted at the time of examination.

On Wednesday, GTB Hospital informed that the patient passed away during the course of treatment. In this regard, a case has already been registered, and further legal action will be initiated on the basis of PME reports.

Earlier on Monday, as the police received the information regarding the alleged sexual assault, they said, "On reaching the spot, the police team found that a female patient admitted in the hospital had been sexually assaulted by another patient, identified as Mohd. Faiz, a resident of Kachchi Khajuri, aged 23 years."

They added that a case under relevant sections has been registered at PS New Usmanpur, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is in progress.

In a separate case, earlier this month, a minor girl died due to injuries on her face at a hospital after she was allegedly sexaully assaulted in the National Capital, Delhi Police said in a statement.

Police said they received a call regarding the sexual assault of a minor on June 7 at 8:41 pm at Dayalpur police station.

The girl was brought to JPC Hospital by her father in an unconscious state, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Medical staff observed visible injuries on her face and suspected sexual assault, police said.

A case was registered under sections 103(1), 66, and 13(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

