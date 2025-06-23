"On reaching the spot, it was found that a female patient admitted at the hospital was sexually assaulted by another patient admitted in the same ward," a senior police officer said in a statement

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient in the same ward at a government hospital in northeast Delhi on Monday morning, an official said.

The incident was reported to the police earlier in the day, he said.

Following this, a police team was immediately dispatched to the hospital.

"On reaching the spot, it was found that a female patient admitted at the hospital was sexually assaulted by another patient admitted in the same ward," a senior police officer said in a statement.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of law at New Usmanpur Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

28-year-old woman pilot molested during cab ride in Mumbai; driver, two others booked

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against a cab driver and two unidentified men for allegedly sexually harassing a 28-year-old airline pilot during a late-night ride in Mumbai, police said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred around 11.15 pm on Thursday, when the pilot was on her way home to Ghatkopar from South Mumbai, an official said.

The woman told police that her husband, who is a Navy officer, stays in a Navy residential complex as he has not yet received government accommodation and she resides separately in Ghatkopar.

Following dinner at a restaurant in south Mumbai on Thursday night, her husband booked a cab service operated by a private aggregator for her to return home. About 25 minutes into the ride, the cab driver allegedly changed the route and picked up two additional men, the complainant said in her statement to police.

“One of them, who sat in the backseat next to her, touched her inappropriately,” the complaint further said. “When she yelled at him, he threatened her, but the cab driver did not intervene,” the officer said, citing the first information report (FIR) in the case, according to the PTI.

Later, upon noticing a police checkpoint ahead on the highway, both the male passengers reportedly fled the vehicle.

The woman said she reached home safely but received no explanation from the driver when asked why he had allowed the men to enter the cab, PTI reported.

She narrated the incident to her husband the next morning, after which the couple approached the Ghatkopar Police and filed a complaint.

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered under sections 75(1) (sexual harassment), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation is underway, the police added.

