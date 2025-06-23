Breaking News
73 year old womans diamond gold jewellery worth Rs 3545 lakh stolen from moving train near Lonavala in Maharashtra one held

73-year-old woman's diamond, gold jewellery worth Rs 35.45 lakh stolen from moving train near Lonavala in Maharashtra, one held

Updated on: 23 June,2025 06:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The officials were able to crack the theft case aboard the Indore–Daund Express within 48 hours and were successful in tracing and arresting the suspect in the matter, said an official

73-year-old woman's diamond, gold jewellery worth Rs 35.45 lakh stolen from moving train near Lonavala in Maharashtra, one held

The woman told the railway police that her belongings worth Rs 35.45 lakh were stolen while she was travelling from Indore to Lonavala with her husband. Representational Pic/File

73-year-old woman's diamond, gold jewellery worth Rs 35.45 lakh stolen from moving train near Lonavala in Maharashtra, one held
A 73-year-old woman's diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 35.45 lakh was stolen from a moving train near Lonavala in Maharashtra and the railway police has arrested a suspect in connection with the matter, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, an elderly couple was heading to Lonavala to attend a religious event. The woman had kept her handbag -- containing a diamond bracelet, necklace, rings, a gold watch, a gold chain, and Rs 50,000 in cash -- close to her while sleeping. She discovered the bag missing around 7:30 am, shortly before reaching Lonavala on June 20. She immediately called Indian Railways’ helpline number 139.


She told the police that valuables worth Rs 35.45 lakh were stolen while travelling from Indore to Lonavala with her husband.


On her complaint, an FIR was lodged at Lonavala Government Railway Police (GRP). The GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Local Crime Branch (LCB) formed special teams to investigate. CCTV footage from all stations along the train's route -- including major stops like Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, and Kalyan -- was thoroughly checked, an official said.

Police identified that a suspicious person who was travelling in the train had deboarded at Kalyan station near Mumbai but did not exit the station promptly. Upon further investigation, the person was allegedly found to be a habitual offender and previously involved in theft cases.

The police found out that he had been recently released on bail. 

The suspect was identified as Mahesh Arun Ghag alias Vicky, a police official said.

He was tracked to a location in Chembur area in Mumbai, where he was acting suspiciously and trying to avoid cameras, he said.

"The officials were able to crack the theft case aboard the Indore–Daund Express within 48 hours and were successful in tracing and arresting the suspect in the matter. He was caught, and all stolen valuables were recovered from his residence. The items have been returned to the victim’s family," said an official, adding that passengers are advised to stay alert during train journeys and report any suspicious activity immediately to staff or by dialling helpline number 139.

