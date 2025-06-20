A senior officer from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said that the incident has not been officially reported to the police as yet but the officials have information regarding a video going viral where women are seen fighting inside a moving train

The video shows that the argument started with a verbal exchange and soon turned physical, creating panic inside the crowded train. Pic/videograb

A video of a fight that broke out between women passengers near the door of a moving Mumbai local train has gone viral following which the police has launched a probe into the matter, officials said.

An official confirmed that the fight between railway commuters occurred on a Western Railway's special local train.

"The incident occurred on a Western Railway's (WR) Churchgate to Virar ladies special local train recently and we are investigating this matter further," a WR spokesperson told mid-day.

The video shows that the argument started with a verbal exchange and soon turned physical, creating panic inside the crowded train.

The video also shows the women shouting and pushing each other as the train was in motion.

A heated fight broke out between women passengers near the door of a moving local train between Dombivli and Kalyan. The argument quickly turned physical, causing chaos onboard. The video has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.



Via: @DiwakarSharmaa… pic.twitter.com/M3NbpNtTNS — Mid Day (@mid_day) June 20, 2025

A senior officer from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said that the incident has not been officially reported to the police as yet but the officials have information regarding a video going viral where women are seen fighting inside a moving train.

“We are verifying the details that are being shared on social media. No complaint has been filed with us so far, and we are trying to confirm when this happened,” the official told mid-day.

The GRP is further probing the matter to identify the date and exact location of the incident, the official said.