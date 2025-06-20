Breaking News
Video of fight between women passengers on Mumbai local train goes viral, cops begin probe

Updated on: 20 June,2025 03:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma , Rajendra B. Aklekar | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

A senior officer from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said that the incident has not been officially reported to the police as yet but the officials have information regarding a video going viral where women are seen fighting inside a moving train

The video shows that the argument started with a verbal exchange and soon turned physical, creating panic inside the crowded train. Pic/videograb

A video of a fight that broke out between women passengers near the door of a moving Mumbai local train has gone viral following which the police has launched a probe into the matter, officials said.

An official confirmed that the fight between railway commuters occurred on a Western Railway's special local train.


"The incident occurred on a Western Railway's (WR) Churchgate to Virar ladies special local train recently and we are investigating this matter further," a WR spokesperson told mid-day.


The video shows that the argument started with a verbal exchange and soon turned physical, creating panic inside the crowded train.

The video also shows the women shouting and pushing each other as the train was in motion.

A senior officer from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said that the incident has not been officially reported to the police as yet but the officials have information regarding a video going viral where women are seen fighting inside a moving train.

“We are verifying the details that are being shared on social media. No complaint has been filed with us so far, and we are trying to confirm when this happened,” the official told mid-day.

The GRP is further probing the matter to identify the date and exact location of the incident, the official said.

