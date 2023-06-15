Delhi: Fire at coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar

According to the Delhi Fire Service official, no injuries have been reported so far

Representative image/iStock

A fire broke out at a coaching institute in the Mukherjee Nagar area in Delhi on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Fire Service official, no injuries have been reported so far.

The official added that a call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm.

A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

In a video shared by the fire department, people, mostly students, can be seen being rescued by the firemen through the windows.

The fire-fighting operation is underway and the cause of fire is not known yet, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

(with inputs from PTI)