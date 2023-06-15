Breaking News
Delhi: Fire at coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar

Updated on: 15 June,2023 01:50 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent

According to the Delhi Fire Service official, no injuries have been reported so far

Delhi: Fire at coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar

A fire broke out at a coaching institute in the Mukherjee Nagar area in Delhi on Thursday.


According to the Delhi Fire Service official, no injuries have been reported so far.


The official added that a call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm.


A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

In a video shared by the fire department, people, mostly students, can be seen being rescued by the firemen through the windows.

The fire-fighting operation is underway and the cause of fire is not known yet, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

(with inputs from PTI)

new delhi india India news national news

