Delhi: Fire at coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar

A fire broke out at a coaching institute in the Mukherjee Nagar area in Delhi on Thursday.
According to the Delhi Fire Service official, no injuries have been reported so far.
The official added that a call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm.
A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
In a video shared by the fire department, people, mostly students, can be seen being rescued by the firemen through the windows.
The fire-fighting operation is underway and the cause of fire is not known yet, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said.
