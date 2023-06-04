Breaking News
Delhi: Fire break out at hostel of Maulana Azad Medical College

Updated on: 04 June,2023 12:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
As per the official, the information about the fire was received at 6.09 am

Delhi: Fire break out at hostel of Maulana Azad Medical College

Representative image/iStock

Delhi: Fire break out at hostel of Maulana Azad Medical College
On Sunday morning, a fire broke out at a boy's hostel of the Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, the officials said.


As per the official, the information about the fire was received at 6.09 am.


Seven fire tenders were rushed to the site.


The fire was extinguished and no causality or injury to anyone has been reported.

"Moreover, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the official said.

"The fire had affected the AC, furniture and clothes in a room on the first floor of the building," a senior fire official said.

Meanwhile, another fire was reported in the shanty in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri at 10.23 am. "Eleven fire tenders have been rushed to the site," officials added.

(with inputs from agencies)

