Delhi: Fire breaks out at Connaught Place restaurant; no casualties reported

The blaze has been brought under control.

Representative Image

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Connaught Place in the national capital on Friday. The blaze has been brought under control.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the incident happened after a piece of furniture on the first floor of a restaurant caught fire.

Also read: Delhi: Fire breaks out in Paharganj hotel; 10 people rescued, no injuries reported



"A fire call was received at 5.32 am from a restaurant in the Outer Circle Connaught Place, opposite Alka Hotel. A total of six fire tenders rushed to the site. Fire is brought under control and so far no one is injured," the Delhi Fire Service informed.

No casualties have been reported.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever