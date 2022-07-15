Breaking News
Delhi: Fire breaks out at Connaught Place restaurant; no casualties reported

Updated on: 15 July,2022 11:14 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The blaze has been brought under control.

Representative Image


A fire broke out at a restaurant in Connaught Place in the national capital on Friday. The blaze has been brought under control.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the incident happened after a piece of furniture on the first floor of a restaurant caught fire.




"A fire call was received at 5.32 am from a restaurant in the Outer Circle Connaught Place, opposite Alka Hotel. A total of six fire tenders rushed to the site. Fire is brought under control and so far no one is injured," the Delhi Fire Service informed.

No casualties have been reported.

