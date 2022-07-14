Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: Lake levels highest in a decade
Mumbai, suburbs can expect heavy rain today; IMD issues orange alert
Four more die in rain-related incidents in Thane district; 856 people evacuated
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves for Singapore from Maldives
Vasai landslide: Five booked in two separate FIRs
Maharashtra govt cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively: CM Eknath Shinde
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Fire breaks out in Paharganj hotel 10 people rescued no injuries reported

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Paharganj hotel; 10 people rescued, no injuries reported

Updated on: 14 July,2022 11:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Total four fire tenders were rushed to the site of the incident

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Paharganj hotel; 10 people rescued, no injuries reported

Representative Image


A fire broke out in the wee hours of Thursday in a room on the second floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Delhi's Paharganj. Total four fire tenders were rushed to the site of the incident. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) rescued 10 persons from the second and third floor of the hotel.

"Fire broke out at around 4 am today in a room on the 2nd floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Paharganj. Total four fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries have been reported so far, DFS rescued 10 persons from the 2nd and 3rd floor of the hotel," said Delhi Fire Service. No injuries have been reported so far.




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


new delhi national news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK