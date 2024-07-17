Delhi: Fire breaks out at popular Gulati restaurant, no one injured

No was was injured in the incident

A fire broke out at the famous Gulati restaurant on Pandara Road near India Gate here in the early hours of Wednesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

No was was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out at 2.48 am in the sitting area of the restaurant and soon spread to the first floor, a DFS official said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within an hour. Some furniture and other articles were gutted in the fire, the official said.

Police said it appears that a short circuit caused the fire. A probe is underway.

