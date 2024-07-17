Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Fire breaks out at popular Gulati restaurant no one injured

Delhi: Fire breaks out at popular Gulati restaurant, no one injured

Updated on: 17 July,2024 02:15 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No was was injured in the incident

Delhi: Fire breaks out at popular Gulati restaurant, no one injured

Screengrab

Listen to this article
Delhi: Fire breaks out at popular Gulati restaurant, no one injured
x
00:00

A fire broke out at the famous Gulati restaurant on Pandara Road near India Gate here in the early hours of Wednesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.


No was was injured in the incident, they said.


The fire broke out at 2.48 am in the sitting area of the restaurant and soon spread to the first floor, a DFS official said.


Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within an hour. Some furniture and other articles were gutted in the fire, the official said.

Police said it appears that a short circuit caused the fire. A probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi India news india national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK