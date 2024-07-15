Breaking News
Fire breaks out at multi-story building in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-II

Updated on: 15 July,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI

The blaze caused significant damage to both establishments and destroyed internal belongings.

Fire breaks out at multi-story building in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-II

Representation Pic

A massive fire broke out at a multi-story building in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 2 in the early hours of Monday, damaging a uniform manufacturing shop and a cafe located near Neelam Mata Temple.


The blaze caused significant damage to both establishments and destroyed internal belongings.


Visuals from the scene showed extensive damage to the property, with internal belongings gutted by the flames.


Locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm.

Upon receiving information, ten fire tenders were dispatched to control and extinguish the fire.

There were no reports of casualties or injuries to anyone.

Further details are awaited.

national news new delhi

