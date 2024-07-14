Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool

Delhi-Mumbai passengers sweated it out in first aircraft, second aircraft was also delayed

The passengers turned irate owing to the delay and lack of air conditioning. Representation pic

Indigo flight 6E6114 from Delhi to Mumbai experienced a significant delay, leaving the passengers stranded and frustrated for over eight hours on the intervening night of July 13 and July 14. The ordeal began when passengers were made to remain seated in the aircraft with the air conditioning system not functioning, causing discomfort and unrest among those on board.

The lack of ventilation and cooling led to one passenger fainting. Several other passengers expressed their frustration and concern over the delay and the uncomfortable conditions inside the aircraft.

Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFDTA) told mid-day, “The flight was from T2 of Delhi airport. The flight scheduled for 10.15 pm on July 13 was initially delayed by 45 minutes and the new departure time was changed to 11 pm. Then later the Indigo crew informed us that the flight was again delayed and scheduled to depart at 12.30 am.”

When the passengers finally boarded the flight at 12.30 am, the passengers found the air conditioning system was not working. The passengers who had anticipated the aircraft would take off in some time were disappointed when the flight didn’t budge till 3 am. The passengers turned irate owing to the delay and lack of air conditioning.

A senior citizen on the flight said, “We already had a patient on the flight who had fainted inside the aircraft. Indigo was trying our patience. I didn’t get why the flight was still on the tarmac. These people will blame the airspace congestion now. It happens every time.”

She added, “I even informed the crew that I am not feeling well and the crew replied that they have checked in your baggage. We had no way to get our baggage out and thus were forced to wait inside.” The passengers were relieved when they were allowed to deboard at 3.10 am, but their ordeal was far from over. After waiting on the tarmac they boarded a new flight at about 5 am.

Pandit said, “There was total chaos in the aircraft. It was 7.30 am and the passengers were still waiting in the aircraft. There was no communication from Indigo. This is a human rights violation. Criminal cases should be filed against this airline.”

