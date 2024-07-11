Irate pax slam Indigo as 7-hr flight delay causes many to miss connecting flights

Guwahati-Delhi Indigo flight, scheduled for 6:05 pm, was initially delayed by 20 mins. Passengers were allowed to board at 6:25 pm but later asked to deboard due to technical difficulties.

A passenger en route to Mumbai for a job interview missed his connecting flight from Delhi and nearly lost the work opportunity due to a 7-hour delay in take off. Like him, others who were aboard Indigo flight 6E 5006 (Guwahati to Delhi) missed their connecting flights due to the delay.

The Indigo flight, scheduled to take off at 6.05 pm, was initially delayed by 20 minutes. The passengers, who were allowed to board at 6.25 pm, were later asked to alight since the aircraft had technical difficulties. This caused significant delays causing many to miss their connecting flights. The passengers aboard the flight also alleged that the crew was rude and used abusive language.

Dr Priya Rana, who was aboard the flight said, "Indigo flight 6E 5006 was scheduled to take off at 6:05 pm but was delayed to 6:25 pm. When all passengers were seated, we were told due to technical issues it (the flight) would be delayed by 1 hour but it took 2 hours. We, then, were asked to evacuate the plane and we were denied compensation and told that we had to book another flight. After creating a stir was a flight scheduled at 12:10 am but it too was delayed constantly until it finally took off at 1.40 am."

Losses for passengers

Speaking to mid-day, another passenger said, "I had a job interview in Mumbai scheduled for July 10 and had planned travel accordingly to ensure I reach the city by July 8. I am glad that I decided to travel and reach the city earlier otherwise I would have lost the work opportunity. Several others missed their connecting flights impacting their travel."

"The airline was very nonchalant and the ground crew was rude and used abusive language. They (the Indigo crew) disregarded the DCGA guidelines too. As flyers, we were entitled to refreshments and alternate flights which were not provided. We had to negotiate and argue with the crew and get an alternate flight arranged which too was delayed."

The passenger said that his co-passenger had to attend the funeral of their relative and that the flight delay caused them to miss their connecting flight from Delhi.

"If a passenger is even late by 5 minutes, the airline does not issue a boarding pass, however, in cases of flight cancellation or delay, the airline is not held accountable by authorities," the flyer lamented.

Unprofessional and abusive ground crew

Elaborating on the unprofessional behaviour of the crew, Dr Rana added, "Indigo airport staff was ill-mannered; they were sitting in the corner with abandon and were unresponsive to the passengers. The staff later retaliated to questions by passengers with abusive language and telling them that no one was compelled to fly with Indigo. Even the authorities weren't doing anything."

Indigo speaks

Meanwhile, the airline in its statement said, "Flight 6E 5006 scheduled to operate between Guwahati to Delhi was delayed due to a technical issue, on July 08. An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight, which was delayed due to ATC congestion at Mumbai Airport. We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers."