Six injured after portion of roof of Delhi airport's T-1 collapses

Six injured after portion of roof of Delhi airports T 1 collapses

Updated on: 28 June,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The roof sheet and support beams of Delhi Airport's T-1 fell, causing damage to vehicles parked in the terminal's pick-up and drop-off areas.

Part of roof of Delhi Airport's T-1 collapsed injuring six/ Screengrab

Six persons were injured after a portion of the roof of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed and they have been taken to hospital, said Delhi Fire Services officials. According to a PTI report, the collapsed part of the roof fell on cars, including taxis, early on Friday as rains lashed the national capital. 


According to the PTI report, a search operation is presently underway to ensure that no one else is trapped within the damaged vehicles.



According to reports, the roof sheet and support beams fell, causing damage to vehicles parked in the terminal's pick-up and drop-off areas.

DFS officials informed PTI that one of the six rescued was in a car on which an iron beam had fallen.

The PTI report stated that three fire tenders were sent to the airport after a call about the incident was received by the DFS around 5.30 am. 

Meanwhile, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said that he is personally monitoring the situation.

He wrote, "Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing."

Meanwhile, flight departures at Delhi International Airport's Terminal-1 have been temporarily halted due to a ceiling fall early Friday, an official said.

"At around 5 am, a part of the canopy at the former departure forecourt of Delhi International Airport's Terminal-1 fell due to heavy rain. "There have been reports of injuries, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," a DIAL representative said.

With PTI inputs 

