Mumbai: Man booked for smoking onboard IndiGo flight

The Mumbai police have registered a case against a man caught smoking an e-cigarette on board an IndiGo flight, police told PTI on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred on a Coimbatore-Mumbai flight around 9 pm on July 8, an official said.

According to the PTI report, a senior cabin crew member noticed smoke coming from one of the seats and inquired with the passenger, who redirected her to another seat, he said.

The passenger, Kanishksingh Rajput, admitted to smoking an e-cigarette, the official said, reported PTI.

The official noted that Rajput was detained in Mumbai and taken to the airport police station, where a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Aircraft Rules was registered against him.

Thane cops arrest three for killing a 30-year-old woman

Shil-Daighar police in Thane arrested three people for sexually assaulting and killing a 30-year-old woman. Police sources said the three accused, who are purportedly sadhus (ascetics) of a temple in the area, killed the 30-year-old woman and threw her dead body in the hilly area near the temple to ensure her body would not be discovered.

The deceased, identified as Akshata Mhatre, a Belapur resident, had left her home after a fight with her husband. When she did not return, her husband set out to look for her and first went to her parents' home in Koparkhairane. When he could not trace her, on June 6, he filed a missing person's complaint.

A few days later, a doctor who was visiting the Ghol Ganapati temple near Kalyan Shilphata found her body and alerted the cops. Further probe revealed that Mhatre had gone to the temple alone on June 6 when the sadhus found her.

We suspect the three ascetics tried to sexually assault her, but she resisted, and thus they killed her, said a police official, adding that the incident happened when the head ascetic was on a pilgrimage to Ayodhya and had left the temple in the care of the three accused.

Mhatre was one of the frequent visitors to the temple; however, seeing her alone, the accused might have tried to make a move, the official suggested.

The police found CCTV footage of Mhatre entering the temple but not of her leaving, which led them to suspect that one of the residents might have killed her.

