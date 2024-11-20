Breaking News
Delhi: Fire breaks out at slum near Shahdara

Updated on: 20 November,2024 08:57 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

According to the fire department, several fire tenders were dispatched to the spot immediately after receiving the information

Delhi: Fire breaks out at slum near Shahdara
A fire broke out early Wednesday morning in the slum area of Rani Garden in Shahdara.


Visuals from the scene showed the slum engulfed in flames.


According to the fire department, several fire tenders were dispatched to the spot immediately after receiving the information.


Efforts are currently underway to bring the fire under control.

"The call was received at 12:06 AM. Seven fire tenders reached the spot. The area consists of 10-12 shanties and a warehouse for scrap materials," Fire Officer Yashwant Singh Meena said.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

