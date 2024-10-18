The fire broke out on the third and fourth floors of the four-storey residential building in Bholanath Nagar. The blaze was brought under control in two hours, the official said

Pic/PTI

A fire broke out at a house in the Shahdara area early Friday in which a 16-year-old boy and her mother died while four of their family members got injured, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

A call regarding the fire was received at 5.25 am and six fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said, reported PTI.

The fire broke out on the third and fourth floors of the four-storey residential building in Bholanath Nagar. The blaze was brought under control in two hours, the official said while sharing an update on the Delhi fire.

"On October 18 at 5.50 am information regarding fire in house number 197, gali number 11, Bholanath Nagar Delhi was received. The police team and fire brigade reached the spot immediately and found that there was a fire in the third-floor flat of the building. The house belongs to Manish Gupta s/o Kailash Gupta," as per an official press release.

The following injured were immediately removed to GTB Hospital: Kailash Gupta age 72, Bhagwati Gupta age 70, Manish Gupta age 45 and Parth Gupta age 19, the release stated.



"The charred bodies of 42-year-old Shilpi Gupta and her son Pranav Gupta were recovered from the house," a police officer said while sharing an update on the Delhi fire, reported PTI.

The injured -- Kailash Gupta (72), his wife Bhagwati Gupta (70), their son Manish Gupta (45) and Manish's son Parth (19) -- are undergoing treatment in the GTB hospital, the officer said, reported PTI.

Two minor siblings who were rescued during the firefighting operations were discharged after the treatment, he said.

Shilpi and Pranav were Manish's wife and son. He is in a critical condition, the officer said, reported PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the woman and her son died due to asphyxia. The forensic team has been called to the spot.

Manish Kumar, the father of the two children who were rescued, said, "The fire vehicles came late due to which two persons lost their lives," reported PTI.

Another neighbour, Shobhit Gupta, said the fire brigades came late because of the vehicles parked in the narrow lanes of Bholanath Nagar, reported PTI.

"The fire vehicles reached here after 1.5 hours. By then both the floors were engulfed in fire," he told PTI Video.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be the short circuit but the police are probing the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)