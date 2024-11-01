Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, reported that they received a PCR call around 8:30 pm regarding the firing incident. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found three persons had been shot; unfortunately, two succumbed to their injuries

A man opens fire in a residential area at Shahdara, in New Delhi, Thursday night, October 31, 2024. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Delhi: Firing incident claims two lives, including a minor in Shahdara x 00:00

A tragic shooting incident occurred in Farsh Bazar, Shahdara, on Thursday evening, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and leaving one injured. The Delhi Police have indicated that the incident appears to stem from personal enmity, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yogesh, the brother of Akash and father of the deceased Rishab, recounted the events leading up to the shooting.

"The incident happened in the evening around 7.30 or 8.00 pm on October 31. There were two people. One who was riding a two-wheeler, who is my nephew and the other was a pedestrian, who I do not know. My brother and son were killed by the person who was with my nephew. Some time ago, my brother had a dispute over money with someone," he said to ANI.

Following an investigation, police have detained a minor based on CCTV footage from the scene, and questioning is currently underway. The victims have been identified as Akash (40) and his nephew Rishab (16), while Akash's son, Krish (10), sustained injuries during the incident.

According to the Delhi Police, both Akash and his family had previous cases registered against them, as did the minor who has been detained. Investigators revealed that the accused had been planning the murder for 17 days, linked to an ongoing financial dispute between the deceased and the accused.

The mother of Akash also shared her account of the events leading up to the shooting.

"One man named Lakshay had been visiting our lane for the past three or four days. Yesterday, he came to our house with a box of sweets and urged me come downstairs to receive it personally. At the time when my son was preparing to burst firecrackers, two people including Lakshay came and then I heard shots being fired. Next, I saw that my son was shot..." she recalled.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, reported that they received a PCR call around 8:30 pm regarding the firing incident. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found Akash, Rishab, and Krish had been shot; unfortunately, Akash and Rishab succumbed to their injuries.

"At around 8.30 pm, we received a PCR call informing that there had been firing in the Bihari Colony at the Farsh Bazar area and some people were injured. Upon reaching the spot, it was known that Akash (40) his nephew Rishab (16) and his son Krish (10) had been shot. Akash and Rishab have lost their lives," DCP Shahdara confirmed.

The DCP further noted that five rounds were fired during this tragic incident.

(With inputs from ANI)