Baba Siddique. (Pic/PTI)

A team from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police is set to be dispatched to Mumbai to assist in the investigation of the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, police sources said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Baba Siddique, aged 66, was shot dead by three people who ambushed him outside his legislator son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Kher Nagar, Bandra, on Saturday night.

The former Maharashtra minister was subsequently taken to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Baba Siddique shot dead: Special Cell to look into the gangster angle

"A team comprising four to five members from the special cell will come to the city to investigate and assist Mumbai Police. The team will look into the gangster angle," said a source.

The Mumbai Police have initiated a probe through their crime branch, exploring various angles, including a potential contract killing, business rivalry, or threats related to a slum rehabilitation project, according to PTI.

Baba Siddique shot dead: Two of the three accused were identified; a 9.9 mm pistol was used

Two accused have already been apprehended: Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), a native of Uttar Pradesh. The police said additional teams have been dispatched outside Maharashtra in search of the third accused, who remains at large, as reported by PTI.

The shooters fired four to five rounds using a 9.9 mm pistol, which has since been recovered by the police.

Baba Siddique shot dead: BJP spokesperson urges against politicising “tragic” incident

Calling the incident “tragic”, the BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari urged against politicising the situation, reported ANI.

The BJP leader further urged, "Politics should not be done on this. Baba Siddiqui was a big leader. In Maharashtra, no one can escape the law. Within minutes of the crime, police came into the action. They formed a special team. CM Eknath Shinde is monitoring the entire investigation," ANI reported.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde vowed strict action. WATCH:

In response to the murder, according to ANI, the Mumbai Crime Branch has initiated a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under various legal provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act.

The case has been registered under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and Section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act, reported ANI.