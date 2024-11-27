Breaking News
Delhi: Five held for stabbing man in Harsh Vihar

Updated on: 28 November,2024 12:29 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The accused were apprehended shortly after the murder on Monday night and police recovered the weapon used for the crime, he said.

Representation pic

Delhi Police nabbed five people, including a juvenile, for allegedly stabbing a 41-year-old man in the Harsh Vihar area in northeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday. The accused were apprehended shortly after the murder on Monday night and police recovered the weapon used for the crime, he said.


Police received a PCR call on Monday evening regarding an unidentified man lying in a pool of blood near Harsh Vihar. A police team reached the spot where the victim, later identified as Ajay (41), was found to have multiple injuries. The body was sent to GTB Hospital's mortuary and an FIR was registered, the officer said.


"The team identified all the accused and arrested Harsh (19), Rajeev (19), Ritik (22), Shivam (19) and a 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended," he said. During interrogation, the accused confessed to assaulting Ajay while attempting to rob him to buy alcohol. The confrontation escalated when Ritik stabbed the victim, leading to his death.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

