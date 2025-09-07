Breaking News
Delhi: Forest dept conducts search at JNU after leopard-sighting call; no evidence found

Updated on: 07 September,2025 11:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

A forest department official said they received a call claiming that a leopard was seen on the JNU campus on Friday. "Our staff carried out a thorough search operation in the area, but no evidence of leopard movement was found. No pugmarks were visible either," the official said

Delhi: Forest dept conducts search at JNU after leopard-sighting call; no evidence found

Representational pic/iStock

The forest Department conducted a search operation inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) campuses, following a call about the sighting of a leopard, officials said on Saturday.

A forest department official said they received a call claiming that a leopard was seen on the JNU campus on Friday. "Our staff carried out a thorough search operation in the area, but no evidence of leopard movement was found. No pugmarks were visible either," the official said.

The forest Department conducted a search operation inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) campuses, following a call about the sighting of a leopard, officials said on Saturday.

A forest department official said they received a call claiming that a leopard was seen on the JNU campus on Friday. "Our staff carried out a thorough search operation in the area, but no evidence of leopard movement was found. No pugmarks were visible either," the official said.



He added that sometimes, residents mistake large cats or other animals for a leopard. "Still, since we received the call, our teams verified the spot. No leopard was found," he said, adding that camera traps will be installed as a precautionary measure.


Meanwhile, the JNU in a statement said, "Latest update from JNU: Forest officials have not confirmed the presence of a leopard in JNU. They have gone back after spot verification."

Earlier in the day, university authorities issued an advisory to residents after someone from the Kaveri Hostel claimed to have spotted the animal. Students were asked to remain indoors, move in groups, keep doors and windows shut, and remain vigilant, especially around the Jhelum Hostel, Old Transit House and the stadium area.

