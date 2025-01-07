Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Gold worth Rs 29 lakh concealed as metal buttons of clothes seized at Delhi airport from passenger

Gold worth Rs 29 lakh concealed as metal buttons of clothes seized at Delhi airport from passenger

Updated on: 07 January,2025 08:03 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday, the officials said

Gold worth Rs 29 lakh concealed as metal buttons of clothes seized at Delhi airport from passenger

The seized gold. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Gold worth Rs 29 lakh concealed as metal buttons of clothes seized at Delhi airport from passenger
x
00:00

Gold worth Rs 29 lakh, concealed as metal buttons of apparel, has been seized from the possession of an Indian male passenger at the Delhi airport, the customs department said on Tuesday.


The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the International airport in Delhi on Monday.


"Through spot profiling techniques, customs officers flagged the passenger at the Green Channel exit. Upon X-ray scanning of the baggage, suspicious images were noticed, according to the PTI.


"While the passenger cleared the DFMD (door frame metal detector) without triggering any alarms, a detailed manual inspection of the baggage revealed 201 silver-coated rings appearing to be made of gold, ingeniously concealed as metal buttons of apparel," the customs department said in a post on X.

The concealed metal rings, confirmed to be 24 carat gold, weighed a total of 379 grams valued about Rs 29 lakh, it said.

In another case, a male passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Jeddah.

"The passenger underwent screening through a DFMD, which did not detect any metallic items on the person (no beep was heard). However, during an X-ray examination of the baggage, suspicious images were noticed," the customs said in another post.

Upon detailed manual examination of the passenger's baggage, it was found that eight cylindrical pieces of yellow metal, suspected to be gold, were concealed inside an electric iron, it said.

"Eight (08) cylindrical pieces of yellow metal, suspected to be gold, were concealed inside an electric iron. The total weight of the recovered metal was 600 grams," said an official.

The total weight of the recovered metal was valued at Rs 46.80 lakh approximately, the customs said.

The recovered items were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway, the officials said on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi delhi airport Gold Crime News India news saudi arabia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK