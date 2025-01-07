The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday, the officials said

The seized gold. Pic/X

Gold worth Rs 29 lakh, concealed as metal buttons of apparel, has been seized from the possession of an Indian male passenger at the Delhi airport, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the International airport in Delhi on Monday.

"Through spot profiling techniques, customs officers flagged the passenger at the Green Channel exit. Upon X-ray scanning of the baggage, suspicious images were noticed, according to the PTI.

"While the passenger cleared the DFMD (door frame metal detector) without triggering any alarms, a detailed manual inspection of the baggage revealed 201 silver-coated rings appearing to be made of gold, ingeniously concealed as metal buttons of apparel," the customs department said in a post on X.

The concealed metal rings, confirmed to be 24 carat gold, weighed a total of 379 grams valued about Rs 29 lakh, it said.

In another case, a male passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Jeddah.

"The passenger underwent screening through a DFMD, which did not detect any metallic items on the person (no beep was heard). However, during an X-ray examination of the baggage, suspicious images were noticed," the customs said in another post.

Upon detailed manual examination of the passenger's baggage, it was found that eight cylindrical pieces of yellow metal, suspected to be gold, were concealed inside an electric iron, it said.

"Eight (08) cylindrical pieces of yellow metal, suspected to be gold, were concealed inside an electric iron. The total weight of the recovered metal was 600 grams," said an official.

The total weight of the recovered metal was valued at Rs 46.80 lakh approximately, the customs said.

The recovered items were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway, the officials said on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)