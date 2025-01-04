Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seizes marijuana worth over Rs 4 crore from passenger arriving from Bangkok, two held

Updated on: 04 January,2025 10:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

The narcotic substances was concealed in vacuum sealed plastic packets which were placed within a trolley bag carried by the passenger, the officials said

Mumbai Customs seizes marijuana worth over Rs 4 crore from passenger arriving from Bangkok, two held

The seized marijuana

Mumbai Customs on Saturday said that it has seized marijuana worth over Rs 4 crore at the airport and two people were held in connection with the matter.


According to the officials, on the night duty of 03-04 January, 2025, the officers at Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai, Zone-III, made a seizure of marijuana, weighing 4.417 kg, having an illicit market value of approx Rs 4.417 crores.


They said that on the basis of profiling, Mumbai Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok and recovered 4.417 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana). In the follow up action of this operation, the receiver of the the narcotics was also intercepted.


The narcotic substances was concealed in vacuum sealed plastic packets which were placed within a trolley bag carried by the passenger. Another suspect was also held by the officials. Both the individuals were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the officials said.

