All the passengers were intercepted based on specific intelligence and spot profiling and arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, after a collective recovery of 26.481 kg of hydroponic weed was made from their possession

The narcotic substances were concealed in double-layered silver-coloured plastic packets, which were further hidden inside multiple packets of chips, washing powder, diapers, and instant noodles, all placed within a trolley bags carried by the passengers.

The customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, intercepted five passengers arriving from Bangkok on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, and recovered hydroponic weed (marijuana), collectively worth Rs 26.48 crore, from them.

In the past three months alone, through a series of similar targeted operations, the officers of Mumbai Customs at CSMIA have intercepted and seized 115.5 kg of hydroponic ganja. These seizures have an estimated illicit market value of Rs 115.5 crore.



"The ongoing operations, driven by meticulous profiling of suspected passengers by the officers and also specific intelligence received in some cases, are part of initiatives of customs officers at CSMIA, Mumbai Zone 3, targeting the disruption of illegal smuggling networks attempting to exploit the international airport's busy environment," the customs said in a press release.

"These substantial seizures underscore the unwavering commitment and heightened vigilance of Mumbai Customs officers in combating drug smuggling and also in line with the Government of India’s Nasha Mukth Bharat campaign," the release further stated.