Delhi CM Atishi announces possible introduction of a Doctors Protection Act to prevent violence against medical professionals, highlighting ongoing support for healthcare workers and previous initiatives like the Rs one crore honorarium for COVID warriors.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has pledged her government's unwavering support for doctors and healthcare professionals, announcing that the Delhi government may introduce a "Doctors Protection Act" to combat rising violence against medical staff, should the need arise. Atishi, who was addressing the Annual Conference of the Delhi State Medical Association, stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will continue to stand by the city's doctors and take necessary actions to protect them.

Reaffirming her commitment to healthcare workers, the Delhi CM highlighted the government's previous initiatives to recognise and reward medical professionals, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The AAP government has always supported the doctors of Delhi and will continue to do so in the future. If necessary, we will bring in a Doctors Protection Act to prevent such violence and take other essential measures," she said.

Atishi recalled that during the height of the pandemic, the Delhi government had announced an Rs one crore honorarium for COVID warriors, including doctors, nurses, and blood bank staff working in both government and private hospitals. "The Delhi government has always ensured that healthcare professionals in both public and private sectors are treated equally and without discrimination," she added.

While addressing concerns over increasing instances of violence against doctors, Atishi reassured the medical community that the government would take all required steps to ensure their safety. "I want to assure the Delhi Medical Association and all doctors in Delhi that we are committed to taking all necessary actions to prevent violence against healthcare professionals," she said.

In her speech, Atishi also emphasised the government’s focus on education and healthcare as priority sectors, asserting that the Delhi government is fully committed to improving both. "Education and health are our top priorities, and we are dedicated to providing the best facilities to the people of Delhi," she stated.

Acknowledging the vital role of doctors, CM Atishi expressed appreciation for the emotional and physical support they provide to patients. She also credited the healthcare system with critical contributions to public health, whether through initiatives like Mohalla Clinics for primary care, upgrading government hospital facilities, or reducing ambulance response times from 55 minutes to just 15 minutes.

