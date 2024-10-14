Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged Delhi residents to support the government's efforts to curb air pollution; the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure the effective implementation of the ban

Anticipating a rise in pollution levels as winter approaches, the Delhi government on Monday imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers across the city, effective till January 1.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged Delhi residents to support the government's efforts to curb air pollution.

In a post on X, Gopal Rai said, "In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1."

"The Delhi government has issued instructions regarding the ban, and we request the cooperation of all Delhiites," he added.

सर्दियों में बढ़ते प्रदूषण को देखते हुए आज से 1 जनवरी तक पटाखों के उत्पादन ,भंडारण ,बिक्री व उपयोग पर प्रतिबंध लागू।

प्रतिबंध को लेकर दिल्ली सरकार ने जारी किया निर्देश।

सभी दिल्ली वालों से सहयोग का अनुरोध। pic.twitter.com/ZrJuMaB1oW — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) October 14, 2024

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure the effective implementation of the ban on firecrackers, reported PTI.

The ban on firecrackers applies to all forms of firecrackers, including those sold online, and aims to address the rising pollution levels that worsen in the winter due to stubble burning, lower wind speeds and other seasonal factors, it said, reported PTI.

According to the directive, the Delhi Police is tasked with enforcing the ban, with daily action reports required to be submitted to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, reported PTI.

Authorities have also warned that strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order.

Over 1,300 kg illegal firecrackers seized, 3 nabbed in police operation

Three people were arrested and over 1,300 kilograms of illegal firecrackers were seized in an operation by Delhi Police across two places in the national capital, reported ANI.

The three accused were identified as Manoj Kumar, Sanjay Atri and Vipin Kumar.

The crime branch of Delhi police busted the supply chain of illegal firecrackers trade in different areas of Delhi and seized 1,323 kg of banned crackers from two godowns, reported ANI.

The owner of both the godowns and the driver who used to supply the illicit firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region were arrested. The police have also registered a case under section 288 BNS and 9B of Explosive Act-1884, reported ANI.

The police had received input regarding a racket of illegal firecrackers trade in Village Baprola, Outer Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)